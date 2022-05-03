In the bizarre footage, a man can be seen shopping at an Edinburgh Primark store, while sporting a purple football shirt with ‘J Saville’ (Savile’s name is commonly misspelled 'Saville’) across the shoulders.

The man, who is wearing what appears to be a Leeds United shirt, is seen dragging a suitcase as he wanders through the store.

Sharing the video on TikTok, a user by the name of ‘edinburgjgadgie12353’ captioned his clip: “Saw this guy in Edinburgh today and cannot believe what he is wearing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can watch the clip here.

Last month, Netflix premiered the two-part Netflix programme, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.

Delving into archive footage covering a 50-year period, it looks at how one of the biggest stars in television got away with his crimes as a prolific sex offender.

It also explores Savile’s relationship with the Prince of Wales, in particular the letters they exchanged over many years during which the presenter often provided advice on public and family matters.

A TikTok video of an Edinburgh shopper wearing what appears to be tribute to prolific sex offender Jimmy Savile has gone viral.

The documentary’s director, Rowan Deacon, said: “I suppose what was most interesting is that the relationship was one where Prince Charles trusted and respected Jimmy Savile.

“And I think that’s really interesting because what we were trying to do is look honestly at our, the British public’s, relationship with Savile, in order to try and explain how he got away with it.

“And I think there’s been a temptation to say after the revelations ‘Oh well, I always knew, I always hated the man’. That seems to be the common answer we got when we phoned people up.

“And I think that’s unhelpful because I don’t think the archive material or footage brought that out. I think that isn’t the case. He was trusted and respected. And I think that we need to look at that in order to understand how perpetrators behave and how this happened.”

Steve Coogan, meanwhile, has said taking on the role of Savile was not a decision he “took lightly” because “it’s fraught with pitfalls”.

The 56-year-old Alan Partridge star portrays the disgraced entertainer in a new BBC One drama called The Reckoning, which is due to be released this year.

The mini-series will tell the story of how Savile came from a working-class background to be one of the biggest stars in television and will also focus on his years of sexual abuse and the impact he had on his victims.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Coogan said there had been a “great deal of antipathy toward me doing it when it was announced”.

“I understand people’s antagonism about the whole idea,” he said, but added that the script was “very intelligent” and “it was done in consultation with many of the victims of Jimmy Savile.

“And they came along to the shoot and their story was encompassed into the story of Jimmy Savile and I think with all these things, generally speaking, it’s better to talk about them than not talk about them.”