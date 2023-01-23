Joanne Glass: Missing Edinburgh woman found safe and well
Missing Edinburgh woman Joanne Glass has been traced, Police confirmed.
The 52-year-old who was reported missing from Edinburgh on Monday after she had last been seen on Sunday walking her dog in Corstorphine. An appeal was launched with Police describing her disappearance as ‘out of character.’
Police confirmed on Monday afternoon (January 23) she has been found safe and well. A spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”