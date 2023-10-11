News you can trust since 1873
John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 will feature Lewis Capladi singing cover of John Lennon’s Imagine, says AI

AI predicts Lewis Capaldi will soundtrack this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:12 BST
This year's John Lewis Christmas advert will be soundtracked by Lewis Capaldi – if artificial intelligence is to be believed, that is.

BonusFinder.co.uk sought to try and predict the 2023 advert, using data from OpenAI to identify recurring themes and reveal a potential storyline, song choice and tagline for this year’s highly anticipated ad. They also created accompanying images, and generated an AI cover of this year’s potential song.

According to the findings, West Lothian singing sensation Capaldi perform a rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine, and the ad will be a heartwarming tale of intergenerational love. It will centre on a grandfather and his grandson, who help rally the community and bring some Christmas joy to the whole town.

This year's John Lewis Christmas advert will be soundtracked by Lewis Capaldi – if artificial intelligence is to be believed, that is.

Fintan Costello, Managing Director of BonusFinder, said: “The John Lewis advert has become a key part of UK festivities, and a milestone in the countdown to Christmas. By analysing all of John Lewis’s past adverts, we wanted to find the key themes and recurring plot points in order to predict what could be to come this November.“Our predictions for this year's ad are unity and community - family, but also the wider spaces around relationships and coming together as one. This tale of community spirit and making a space better for everyone is what Christmas time is all about, and it’s something that John Lewis is often promoting with their messages. It’s not quite as heartbreaking as some of the previous adverts, but still knows how to tug on your heartstrings just the right amount.

“Covers of old classic songs from our youth are another key part of the John Lewis ads each year, with previous songs including Together In Electric Dreams, Somewhere Only We Know and Your Song.

“Over the years, John Lewis has used a mix of big names and independent artists for their covers, and often these songs reach the charts before Christmas. John Lennon’s Imagine is clearly a great contender to inject emotion and togetherness into this year’s ad.

“We can’t wait to see what this year’s John Lewis advert will bring!”

You can visit the full blog post at www.bonusfinder.co.uk/about-us/blog/john-lewis-ad-2023.

