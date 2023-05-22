Tributes have poured in for a former Edinburgh boxing champion after his sudden death left the boxing community in shock.

Described as “larger than life”, former Scots lightweight champ John Wilson – known as ‘Jon Jon’ – was 51. The circumstances of his death have not been confirmed. A former Edinburgh University student, Wilson won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in 1994.

Friend and former boxing student Craig McEwan said: “It’s really sad. He was a good big guy. I have known him all my boxing life. He used to box when my Dad boxed. He was just a young lad at the time and my Dad was old. We kept in touch in and out of the gym for years. John liked to live, would sometimes burn the candle at both ends. He was a really funny guy, could have been a comedian. But boxing is what he’s really known for.”

Edinburgh boxing champion John Wilson (left) with Rab McEwan, father of Craig

Wilson became Craig’s coach in 2001 and helped him get fit enough to defeat a former rival and get a place in the Scotland squad, where he won a bronze the Commonwealth Games in Manchester in 2002.

Now 41, Craig said: “I won a bronze there so never beat his silver in ‘93. We would always keep in touch even when I moved to LA. Just last week he messaged me for a chat. He was the funniest guy I know, always had a smile on his face. He was just larger than life and will be sadly missed.”

Another friend of Wilson’s, Derek Harrison described him as a “great guy”. He said: “Very popular guy around Edinburgh, a nicer, more happy go lucky guy you couldn’t meet. So sad, absolutely gutted.”

John Wilson Photo: Facebook

Wilson last posted on Facebook four days ago saying he was travelling from Edinburgh Airport. It is understood he left behind a young daughter. Friends and supporters responded to news of his death with many expressing shock after having recently met with or talked to him.

