Katie Price charging Edinburgh fans £80 for ‘make-up masterclass’ at Easter Drylaw beauty salon

The 43-year-old will visit venues in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fife and Falkirk as part of the tour, where she’ll be showing her fans how they can re-create her most popular looks.

Price will visit ‘Makeup by Lynn’ in Easter Drylaw along with celebrity make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd.

The pair will deliver two masterclasses, with the first event taking place at 6pm and the second at 8pm.

Tickets for the event cost £80 and Included in the price is a goody bag worth £20 containing make-up and beauty items.

Anyone under the age of 14 wishing to attend will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Price said: “I’ll be in Falkirk, Edinburgh, Fife & Glasgow this Thursday & Friday for my makeup masterclass tour get tickets on www.katiepricemerch.com can’t wait to meet you all.

“Let me know which city you’ll be coming to x”.

Fans will get a chance to meet Katie, take a photo with the star, and ask her questions during the masterclass.

Earlier this year, Price admitted she hit “rock bottom” after her drink-driving crash last year, and said she she “regrets” getting in the car that night.

She was handed a 16-week suspended sentence in December for the offence, which was committed while she was disqualified and did not have insurance.

Speaking during a Channel 4 documentary about the renovation of her so-called Mucky Mansion, Price spoke about the impact of the crash.

She said: “I regret getting in the car, I could have killed someone. I could have killed myself. My kids might not have had a mum. It’s awful.

“I was rock bottom at that point. It was a wake-up call. I don’t want to be in that situation again.

“In fact, I don’t want to be in a situation where I feel that sad inside that I need to just go and do something, be destructive and hurt people around me because I don’t know how to cope with it.”