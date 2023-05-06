Republicans protest against Coronation of King Charles in Edinburgh

Anti-monarchy protesters gathered in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 6, bearing placards with messages like “not my king”.

On a day which saw hundreds watch the Coronation of the new King in Princes Street Gardens, the Our Republic rally was held just half a mile away on Calton Hill. Among the attendees was Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater, who described the monarchy as “undemocratic” and “out of date”.

It comes after protesters were arrested in London before the coronation ceremony had even begun, with the Met Police holding a number of people on suspicion of breaching the peace. Meanwhile Hibs fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner and chanted “you can shove the coronation up your a***” during the St Mirren game. And in Glasgow, thousands took part in a demonstration calling for Scottish independence.

1 . Republican rally Protesters dressed in Scottish flags arrive at Edinburgh's Calton Hill for the anti-monarchy protest

2 . 'Down with this' One protester has a sign which reads: "Down with this sort of king".

3 . 'Vive La Scottish Republic' One protesters sign reads: "If I want Kings and co I'll watch Disney and HBO (it's cheaper!)" while another says: "Vive la Scottish republic!"

4 . 'Not my king' One sign reads: "Not my king" while another calls for the breakdown of the union.