King's Coronation: 10 photos as Edinburgh anti-monarchy protest takes place on Calton Hill

Republicans protest against Coronation of King Charles in Edinburgh

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 6th May 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:03 BST

Anti-monarchy protesters gathered in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 6, bearing placards with messages like “not my king”.

On a day which saw hundreds watch the Coronation of the new King in Princes Street Gardens, the Our Republic rally was held just half a mile away on Calton Hill. Among the attendees was Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater, who described the monarchy as “undemocratic” and “out of date”.

It comes after protesters were arrested in London before the coronation ceremony had even begun, with the Met Police holding a number of people on suspicion of breaching the peace. Meanwhile Hibs fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner and chanted “you can shove the coronation up your a***” during the St Mirren game. And in Glasgow, thousands took part in a demonstration calling for Scottish independence.

Protesters dressed in Scottish flags arrive at Edinburgh's Calton Hill for the anti-monarchy protest

1. Republican rally

Protesters dressed in Scottish flags arrive at Edinburgh's Calton Hill for the anti-monarchy protest Photo: Jolene Campbell

One protester has a sign which reads: "Down with this sort of king".

2. 'Down with this'

One protester has a sign which reads: "Down with this sort of king". Photo: Jolene Campbell

One protesters sign reads: "If I want Kings and co I'll watch Disney and HBO (it's cheaper!)" while another says: "Vive la Scottish republic!"

3. 'Vive La Scottish Republic'

One protesters sign reads: "If I want Kings and co I'll watch Disney and HBO (it's cheaper!)" while another says: "Vive la Scottish republic!" Photo: Jolene Campbell

One sign reads: "Not my king" while another calls for the breakdown of the union.

4. 'Not my king'

One sign reads: "Not my king" while another calls for the breakdown of the union. Photo: Jolene Campbell

