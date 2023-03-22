Leith Docks Major Incident LIVE: Follow here for all updates as emergency services attend toppled over ship in Edinburgh
Emergency services are in attendance as a ship topples over at Leith Docks.
Emergency services are in attendance at a major incident in the Leith Dock area of Edinburgh.
Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35 am on Wednesday.
‘We are aware of the incident at the facility of our tenant, Dales Marine Services, at the Port of Leith. We are providing Dales with any support we can today. We cannot comment any further as the incident response is being led by the emergency services. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident.’
‘We transported 21 patients to hospital; 15 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A further 12 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”
The Coastguard also sent teams to the scene.
A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.
“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.
“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”
Petrel, the deep sea research vessel owned by the late Paul Allen co-founder of Microsoft, was famous for locating numerous wrecks-including USS Indianapolis, Wasp, and Hornet.
The ship has been moored in Leith since 2020.