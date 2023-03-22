News you can trust since 1873
Live

Leith Docks Major Incident LIVE: Follow here for all updates as emergency services attend toppled over ship in Edinburgh

Emergency services are in attendance as a ship topples over at Leith Docks.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT

Emergency services are in attendance at a major incident in the Leith Dock area of Edinburgh.

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35 am on Wednesday.

Follow here for all live updates.

Forth Ports have commented:

‘We are aware of the incident at the facility of our tenant, Dales Marine Services, at the Port of Leith. We are providing Dales with any support we can today. We cannot comment any further as the incident response is being led by the emergency services. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident.’

Updated comment from the Scottish Ambulance Service:

‘We transported 21 patients to hospital; 15 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to Western General Hospital and two to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A further 12 patients were treated and discharged at the scene.”

25 people injured after ship is blown on its side at Leith Docks in Edinburgh

The Coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.

“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

Petrel, the deep sea research vessel owned by the late Paul Allen co-founder of Microsoft, was famous for locating numerous wrecks-including USS Indianapolis, Wasp, and Hornet.

The ship has been moored in Leith since 2020.

Police Scotland update:

The ship has been identified as the research vessel, the Petrel.

Twenty-five people were reportedly injured

Fifteen people were taken to hospital while a further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The ambulance service said 11 patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital.

