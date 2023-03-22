News you can trust since 1873
Leith Docks Major Incident RECAP: Follow here for all updates as emergency services attend toppled over ship in Edinburgh

Emergency services are in attendance as a ship topples over at Leith Docks.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:56 GMT

Emergency services are in attendance at a major incident in the Leith Dock area of Edinburgh.

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to a report that a ship had become dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith at around 8.35 am on Wednesday.

Follow here for all live updates.

Leith Docks Major Incident LIVE: Follow here for all updates as emergency services attend toppled over ship in Edinburgh
EMERGENCY SERVICES AT SCENE AFTER SHIP TOPPLES IN DRY DOCK

Emergency services have been called to a dry dock after a ship partially toppled over.

Jacquie Campbell, chief officer of acute services at NHS Lothian said: “We’re on standby to receive a number of patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh’s A&E department following a major incident at the Imperial Docks in Leith.

“We have been reviewing the current capacity at RIE, with support from other sites, to prepare to accommodate these patients.

“Given the expected pressure on the site, we urge people not to attend A&E at the RIE unless it’s an emergency.”

Twenty-five people were reportedly injured

Fifteen people were taken to hospital while a further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The ambulance service said 11 patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital.

The ship has been identified as the research vessel, the Petrel.

Police Scotland update:

Petrel, the deep sea research vessel owned by the late Paul Allen co-founder of Microsoft, was famous for locating numerous wrecks-including USS Indianapolis, Wasp, and Hornet.

The ship has been moored in Leith since 2020.

The Coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.

“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

EdinburghEmergency servicesPolice