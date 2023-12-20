Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leith fitness studio has transformed a concrete bench into a festive attraction, with the bespoke artwork near Leith Walk having caught the attention of locals and tourists.

Tracy Griffen, owner of Griffen Fitness on Balfour Street, said she was never a fan of the ‘concrete block’ situated outside her studio, and after noticing a lack of festive decorations in the area, decided to use nearby materials including golden thermal sheets and broken bollards to brighten up the area.

Shortly after transforming the piece of street furniture into a shiny artwork, Tracy said the installation became a talking point with nearby residents and her clients, with tourists also stopping to take a picture of the eye-catching scene.

Tracy Griffen, owner of Griffen Fitness on Balfour Street would like the bench to be decorated by local artists in the future. She said the council has had to remove graffiti from the concrete bench three times since it was installed in June 2023

Tracy said: “I really think that a gold bench would look brilliant in Leith. Yesterday when I was decorating the bench, the amount of conversations I had with people in the street was incredible. I probably had the longest conversations I’ve ever had with one neighbour and he’s lived across the road from me for the last 20 years. He loved it. Tourists walking past were taking photos and they were saying ‘yeah it is a bit drab around here isn't it.’ And it is actually. But it's not difficult to turn a concrete block into a work of art.”

Tracy, who took part in the consultation process leading up to the Trams To Newhaven project, said the bench arrived outside her studio in June and has been ‘a bit of a running joke’ since. The local business owner said the concrete bench ‘was never part of the tram plans’ and a far cry from the ‘gold standard’ street furniture she said Leith was promised years earlier.

Tracy said the gold thermal sheets reflect the ‘gold standard’ seating that was she was told would look like Las Ramblas in Barcelona by one public relations officer from the tram team in 2017. But the temporary festive makeover is also an attempt to bring festive cheer to the north side of the city which Tracy says has been neglected.

She said: “There's nothing on Leith Walk. There is a Christmas tree at the square at the bottom of Great Junction Street, but there's nothing on the Kirkgate and nothing on along the tram route - they’re decorating one part of Edinburgh but not the other. I'm not asking the council to do more. I just think that with a bit of community engagement we can brighten up the area a bit - when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Tracy, who has lived on Balfour Street for nearly 20 years and opened her fitness studio on the same street in 2010 has asked the council several times to remove the concrete structure, saying that it attracts groups to congregate in the area and cause nuisance noise during the day and night. She added that the location of the bench also contravenes the council’s street design guidance.

The council told the Evening News that the bench location is compliant with the city’s design guidelines and is not obstructing a kerb zone, walking zone or other access requirements. But Leither Tracy said: “You don't just put benches and planters wherever there's a gap.”

She said: “It's been incredibly frustrating as a business owner to have that concrete bench right outside the door. I mean, I can hear what people are saying on the bench inside the studio - it's that close, and it's affected my business. I've sent numerous emails to the council and there's absolutely no budging.

“I love Edinburgh, I love Leith and I really try and contribute locally to the community and making people smile. So using a bit of leftover window display material to cover up the bench was just something I thought could make it look better.”

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “This bench, and others along the Trams to Newhaven route, are important for allowing people to rest, relax and spend time, in particular those with mobility problems and is compliant with the Edinburgh Street Design Guidance.”