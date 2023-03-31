Lewis Capaldi has delighted fans with a new snap after recovering from jet-lag as he kicks off his sold out North America and Canada tour.

The Forget Me singer, 26, from Glasgow, amused fans by posting a racy pic of himself wearing a Cowboy hat and unbuttoned shirt on Instagram after arriving in Nashville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the dapper look with a pair of traditional brown cowboy boots on and a cheeky smile, he captioned the image with: “This wagonmaster sure is happy to be back in Nashville kicking off his sold out North America and Canada tour! Yeehaw motherf*****s 🤠🇺🇸 x”

Best friend and former One Direction star, Niall Horan commented: “Do you remember what year it was that you got so sexy?” The pair are well-known for their mutual admiration for each other and comedic banter.

Last year, the pals starred in a documentary titled ‘Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi’, which saw them make the journey from Dublin to Mullingar with lots of adventures along the way. Lewis has hinted there may be another documentary on the way with the pair of them travelling across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When on The Jonathan Ross show, Niall,29, was asked who he sends his new songs to before their release and he replied: "Lewis or Ed Sheeran if he’s about or whatever... because they are so used to releasing stuff all the time."

Fans were quick to comment in favour of Lewis’s raunchy Cowboy look.

One wishful fan posted: “Lewis, can I be ur cowgirl?”

Whilst another admirer posted: “If this doesn’t make you want a Scotsman... I don’t know what will 😂”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish singer-songwriter has been amusing his followers with clips of his tour from the very takeoff. Whether he’s been complaining about his jet-lag or hosting airport impromptu live shows, this cheeky chap never fails to raise a smile.

Previous to his latest cowboy-style post he surprised passengers on board a British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Los Angeles. On the flight, he served food and drinks to stunned passengers before performing a chorus and verse of his unreleased track, ‘Wish You The Best.’

The Scottish chart-topper had previously tickled himself pink by filming himself reacting to his song being played in an airport. Posting on TikTok , he filmed himself singing along to ‘Pointless’ as it played in an airport. The chuffed star can be heard not-so-sweetly crooning along to the song whilst trying to attract the attention of other busy holiday-makers.

He then quipped: “What a song eh?” seemingly looking around for someone to agree with him before pointing out “he sounds handsome” whilst looking cheekily directly into the camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans jumped on board immediately to agree with him.

One said sweetly: “You are the handsome one Lewis!”

Whilst his Instagram feed is a joke a minute, there is another side to this Scottish singer’s personality. By watching the trailer for his new Netflix documentary, entitled ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, he shows that life in the spotlight is not always as glamorous as it seems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary is directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman in partnership with Netflix, BMG and Pulse Films, It has been billed as:“the story of a young artist, returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind”.