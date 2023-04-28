Lewis Capaldi cancels show at Moda Center in Portland due to a ‘family emergency’

Lewis Capaldi has announced the cancellation of his Portland show, which was meant to take place today (April 28). The show was part of the US leg of Lewis’ ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour .

The glasgow-born singer, 26, made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter in a single slide that featured a black screen with four paragraphs of white text.Lewis wrote: “Portland I’m absolutely heartbroken to have to do this but I’m going to have to cancel the show tomorrow [April 28] due to a family emergency within the touring party making it no longer possible for the show to go ahead.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this and as always cancelling a show is the absolute worst thing I want to do but under the circumstances it’s the only option. Tickets will be automatically refunded. The tour will commence as normal on Sunday at the Greek Theatre, Berkeley CA x.”

Fans took to the comments on Twitter to express their devastation, with Lewis responding personally to many of the comments to apologise further to his fans. When a fan asked him why he couldn’t “be bothered” to reschedule the concert, Lewis highlighted that he was not unbothered but on a very tight schedule with no room for a rescheduled concert.

Lewis said: “I’m really sorry Keri. I feel absolutely awful for letting everyone down, I did every single thing I could to try and make the show possible. It’s definitely not a case of not being bothered, I have things every single day until I go back to the next country for shows and promo every single day, there simply isn’t enough days to make it possible for me to get back for it but promise I’ll be over as soon as I can to make it up to you. Can promise you I feel absolutely terrible about this x.”

However, many fans were understanding of the need to cancel the concert and expressed their support for Lewis during this difficult time. One fan commented: “People are more important than entertainment….. good on you for looking after your crew!!!! Says a lot about you, your priorities and compassion 💙 anyone who watched your brilliant documentary will know how difficult your life and decisions are 💙”

Another said: “Sending love and warm wishes to your touring family who has a family emergency. Glad you’re an understanding man & care about those around you! 🙏🏽❤️‍🩹☮️🙏🏽”

