Lewis Capaldi is rumoured to have found romance with Scottish actress Ellie MacDowall.

The Scottish singer and Ellie MacDowall were recently seen walking and holding hands with each other as they left The Chiltern Firehouse following an evening of partying.

An onlooker told The Sun: “They were both smiling and laughing. They seemed to be very much enjoying each other’s company.”

“They walked to the hotel together, arm-in-arm, and spent a few moments in the reception before heading to the lift.”

Lewis has been single since his split from university student Catherine Halliday in 2020.

So who is Ellie MacDowall, and is she dating Lewis Capaldi? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Lewis Capaldi’s rumoured girlfriend, Ellie MacDowall?

Ellie MacDowall is a Scottish actress and dancer originally hailing from Edinburgh.

She is believed to be a few years younger than Lewis, who turned 26 in October.

Ellie graduated from the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in 2020 and is a professional dancer. Among the dance videos that she has uploaded to YouTube, is one of her dancing alongside a companion to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez.

The actress has landed a starring role in a new biopic, Archie, focusing on the actor Carey Grant.

Ellie will be playing the part of his daughter, Jennifer Grant, in the series, which will air on ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX.

Who has Lewis previously dated?

Lewis’ ex-girlfriends include Love Island 2020 star Paige Turley.

The pair dated for around 18 months after meeting at college in Motherwell but later split, leaving Lewis heartbroken.

Speaking about the heartache, Lewis said: “I met a lady. She was very nice. I loved her. I loved the look of her and I loved how she spoke.

“We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it, and I still think about it every day.”

Paige won Love Island in 2020 with Finn, and the pair have been together ever since.

The Someone You Loved singer split with his girlfriend, Catherine Halliday, in September 2020 after seven months of dating.

The loved-up couple were spotted on a date at a pizzeria in his hometown of West Lothian before the lockdown began in March.

Lewis met the Scottish redhead after being introduced by mutual friends, but they decided to go their separate ways due to his busy work schedule.

What has Lewis Capaldi said about his relationship status?

Earlier this year, Lewis revealed that he is single and admitted he was looking for love again.

The 26-year-old spoke about the list of qualities he hopes to find in a new partner.