Lewis Capaldi has shared footage of the heartwarming moment he taught a young girl how to play his new song on the piano.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, took to TikTok with a video introducing himself to a girl sitting at the piano in London King’s Cross station. A crowd gathered as he took time to show her how to play the song, while he sang the lyrics to the sentimental melody.

He captioned the post: “This was fun x #handsomecelebrity #lewiscapaldi #kingoftiktok”

Over 200,000 fans have liked the video and a stream of commenters have praised the “sweet” gesture as they gush the girl will “never forget” being taught by the star.

Lewis Capaldi (Getty Images)

Posting to his over 4 million followers, Lewis began the video by explaining that he wanted to play his new song on the piano but there was already someone using it.

He chose to introduce himself to the young girl and asked her to play the melody, while telling his TikTok fans that she is “way better” than he is at playing piano.

“How are you doing? Very good stuff! You are a very good piano player. Talented,” Lewis said.

The heartwarming TikTok clip cut to show Lewis sat at the piano demonstrating the keys to the girl as she stood memorising.

He sang: “I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace. I take her out to fancy restaurants, she takes the sadness out of me.”

The girl is then seen attempting to play the song herself as he sang the same line of the song in the background.

She was all smiles, as Lewis said: “Love it, smashed it, unreal.”

The Forget Me singer gave the girl a high five as he led the crowd in giving her a round of applause. Over 2 million people have viewed the video, which comes after tickets for his 31-date UK and Europe tour sent fans into a frenzy.

One person commented: “She will never forget been taught piano by you! Thank you for being you and so selfless Lewis 🥰🥰”

Another said: “Awe you’ve gave that wee girl an amazing memory xx”

A third wrote: “The way she watched so intently and did so well, she has a bright future with the piano. ♥️”

“she will always remember the day lewis Capaldi taught her his song 🥰 you’re amazing and very humble...never change 🥰❤,” a fourth added.

Lewis Capaldi is set to release his second album ‘Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ on 19th May 2023.