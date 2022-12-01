Lewis Capaldi has thanked fans for their support following this year’s release of Spotify Wrapped.

Since 2016 the streaming platform has given listeners a yearly visual summary of their top songs, artists, genres, albums and podcasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotify Wrapped dropped on Wednesday 30 November, and the music streaming giant’s users have been sharing the tunes that defined their year on social media.

Forget Me singer Lewis racked up over 1 billion streams on the music platform and had 84.4 million listeners across 183 countries.

With the Snuts and Lewis Capaldi taking the UK charts by storm, t appears that Whitburn is the new epicentre of pop. Capaldi shot to stardom in early 2019, when debut single Somone You Loved enjoyed a six-week run at number one. Follow-up Before You Go (2020), also reached the top.

Lewis Capaldi’s Spotify post (Instagram/lewiscapaldi)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old, who was born in Glasgow but now lives in Whitburn, West Lothian, took to Instagram to show his appreciation after being blown away by the stats.

He wrote: “CAN’T EVEN BEGIN TO COMPREHEND THIS MANY OF YOU LISTENING TO THE TUNES I’VE JUST WRITTEN BACK IN MY SHED IN GLASGOW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“THANK YOU ALL SO VERY MUCH AND CHEERS ALSO TO @SPOTIFY FOR HELPING SO MANY OF YA HEAR THESE.”

Spotify revealed Taylor Swift is the most listened-to artist in the UK this year, following the release of her latest album Midnights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is joined by artists including Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Dave, Arctic Moneys and D-Block Europe in the top 10 artists listened to by UK fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harry Styles hit single As It Was took the top spot for the most listened song, with close to 97 million streams.

It comes as Lewis teased his new track, Pointless, set to be released on Friday (2 December).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track will be the second single from the Scottish star’s upcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and follows comeback single Forget Me.

Lewis Capaldi gives away tickets to sold-out 2023 tour for retweets of ‘Pointless’ teaser

Advertisement Hide Ad

The song features the lyrics: “I bring her coffee in the morning, she brings me inner peace. I take her out to fancy restaurants, she takes the sadness out of me. I make her cards on her birthday, she makes me a better man. I take her water when she’s thirsty, she takes me as I am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer, who has been promoting his new single in a series of TikToks, recently responded to hate over the song with a hilarious video.