Lewis Capaldi steps in to help ‘very cute’ dog called ‘Lewis Capawldi’ find new home
Someone You Loved singer shares post from animal shelter on his Instagram
Big-hearted singer Lewis Capaldi has stepped in to help his near namesake dog find a new home.
The West Lothian chart sensation retweeted a post from the Dogs Trust, in Snetterton, as staff put out an appeal to find a new home for Lewis Capawldi.
The post read: “Our Lewis Capawldi may not have an asos fashion line or a new single coming out but he is VERY cute.
“Can you help us find him a home? @lewiscapaldi.”
Earlier this week, Capaldi shared a preview of a new song called Pointless – and confirmed it will be released on Friday (December 2).
The track will be the the second single from the Scottish star’s upcoming album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, and follows comeback single Forget Me.
As revealed in an Instagram post, Pointless is a love song that features the lyric: “When everything’s pointless, there’s one person that makes it all worthwhile.”