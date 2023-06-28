Lewis Capaldi has been receiving support from his actress girlfriend Ellie Macdowall following the announcement that he is taking an extended break from touring. The Someone You Loved singer, 26, from Glasgow, who racked up over 1 billion streams on Spotify last year, apologised to the Glastonbury crowd as he struggled to finish his set on Saturday.

He had cancelled all performances and work responsibilities for the three weeks leading up to the festival but issues with his voice led to the crowd having to help him to get through his last few songs at Worthy Farm. In an announcement just days later, Lewis revealed that he would be cancelling the remainder of his show dates due to the impact of his Tourette’s syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis’ girlfriend Ellie, 23, was not seen watching his performance alongside his family at Glastonbury which sparked speculation that the pair had split. However, it has since been confirmed that they are still in a relationship and she is helping him during this challenging period.

Lewis Capaldi and girlfriend Ellie Macdowall (Getty Images/ Instagram -elliemacdowall)

A friend of the singer told Mail Online: “Lewis needs to be around those who love him at the moment and Ellie is supporting and comforting him through this really difficult time. He absolutely adores her. She wasn’t at Glastonbury but his parents were, along with his very supportive team that he has around him. As soon as he got home, Ellie made sure she was here for him.”

Ellie, who lives in London, and Lewis have developed a close relationship and often enjoy hiking together in Scotland. Lewis, who has almost 2 million Twitter followers and an additional 7 million on Instagram, took to both platforms on Tuesday to explain his decision to quit touring indefinitely.

Lewis wrote: “First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world. The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

The Wish You The Best singer expressed his gratitude for his loved ones and supportive medical professionals, before apologising to the fans who he knew would be disappointed over the cancelled shows.