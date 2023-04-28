Lewis Capaldi has taken to TikTok to react to claims that people have been boasting about “enjoying sex” near his £1.6 million Glasgow mansion. The video, captioned “believe me everyone who was in on this orgy was more than willing,” featured a screenshot of the article with Lewis lip syncing to a TikTok sound saying “thanks for the f shack, love dirty Mike and the boys.”

The video was filled with comments from fans who find the situation amusing, with one commenting: “Ed Sheeran really did this to you didn’t he.” Another added: “This is definitely one of those ‘it would only happen to Lewis’ things.”

The news comes shortly after Lewis announced that he couldn’t find anyone to renovate the property , which he bought during the Covid-19 lockdown after receiving the recommendation from Ed Sheeran .

Speaking in an interview on US Radio, he joked: "Let’s put it this way, if this album doesn’t go well I have a real issue on my hands. That house is now a shell. I have ripped it all out and right now it’s squalor.”

The Forget Me singer added: "We keep on finding builders and they keep on being like ‘Nah, not for us’. People are turning me down. I’m offering to pay the money and they’re like ‘No, not for us, that’s not the one’.

Despite liking the home at first, Lewis later came to regret buying it, admitting on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show that the house was a “money pit” and was the “bane of my existence,” as the property needed extensive renovations.

The Someone You Loved singer told podcast host Zane: “And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. Yeah, it’s a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months. I didn’t look around enough, I didn’t smell it. Yeah, I got very excited.”

Lewis also owns a luxurious Glasgow townhouse

The Sun reported that the house was close to a handful of locations where couples meet for public sex and that one user bragged about the proximity on a dogging app saying: “We’ve made out near Lew’s place. The missus loved it.”

A local couple also posted online, advertising for people to join them saying: “Eaglesham couple here looking for fun.Plenty of laybys and quiet spots near us. Lewis Capaldi stays here and loads of places near his gaff which is fun.”