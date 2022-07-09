LF System: West Lothian duo knock Kate Bush off top of charts with hit single

LF System’s inspired 1970s disco sample Afraid To Love went to number one yesterday.

And the guys behind it, Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, have been inundated with messages of congratulation.

Their song is based on a sample of Silk's 1975 disco cut I Can't Stop (Turning You On) - and stormed the charts after becoming a viral hit on TikTok.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was streamed 5.5 million times in just one week.

Conor, from Fauldhouse, and former Edinburgh College student Sean played at Edinburgh’s Cabaret Voltaire in May as part of a summer tour.

They are familiar figures on the capital’s dance music scene.

LF System have knocked Kate Bush off the top of the charts (Pic: LFSystem)

News of their chart success was shared on their Twitter account.

They tweeted: "NUMBER 1 IN THE OFFICIAL UK CHARTS!!! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported Afraid To Feel.

"It means the world to us and we will never forget this moment. We’re off to celebrate. Big love."

Bush returned to the charts with Running Up That Hill, 37 years after she first recorded it.

The song found a new audience with a new generation after it was featured in the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things.

LFSystem’s success made it a Scottish double as Paolo Nutini's new album Last Night in the Bittersweet topped the UK charts just days after its official release.