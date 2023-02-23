Liam Louden: Missing Edinburgh man traced safe and well
A man who was reported missing from the Capital has been traced safe and well.
Police launched an appeal to help find 29-year-old Liam Louden after he hadn’t been heard from since around 6pm on Sunday, 19 February 2023.
Officers were concerned for Liam who they said stayed with friends and family throughout the Edinburgh area.
Police thanked the public for help with their appeal.