Liam Louden: Missing Edinburgh man traced safe and well

Man reported missing from Edinburgh for days has been traced, Police said.

By Jolene Campbell
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man who was reported missing from the Capital has been traced safe and well.

Police launched an appeal to help find 29-year-old Liam Louden after he hadn’t been heard from since around 6pm on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

Officers were concerned for Liam who they said stayed with friends and family throughout the Edinburgh area.

Liam Lounden has been traced
Police thanked the public for help with their appeal.

