Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The heartbroken grandmother of the 20-year-old man who died in a crash in Linlithgow earlier this week has created an online fundraiser to help his mother pay for his funeral and a memorial to him.

Judith Paterson set-up the Gofundme page in memory of her grandson, Gareth Hempseed, 20, from Dunfermline, who tragically died in a crash at Auldhill Road in the West Lothian town on Monday, April 29 at around 8.35pm. The fundraiser has already raised £1,685 from 40 donations in just two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an emotional post on the fundraiser page, Gareth’s grandmother revealed his family is “numb with shock” following the crash on Monday.

She said: “Hi, my name is Judy and I’m Gareth’s gran, my grandson tragically lost his life in a car accident, he was the passenger and only 20 years old.

“All the family are devastated and numb with shock, I’m doing this gofundme page on behalf of his mum Suzanne to help raise money towards Gareth’s funeral and a memorial, and to give Gareth the send-off he deserves.

“Any contribution will be greatly received. Once Gareth body has been released a funeral date will be set.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Hempseed, 20, who was killed in a road accident in Linlithgow on Monday, April 29.

Commenting on the Gofundme page, Gareth’s uncle Brian Shanks is clearly still in shock following Monday night’s heartbreaking incident.

He said: “I don't even know how to start this. Gareth was many things to many people. Brother, uncle, friend, and to me, nephew.

“I may not have seen him as much as I'd have liked to, but he's my family. Me and his auntie Jen are devastated right now with this happening, and of course we would help contribute to his memorial.

“It’s still not fully sunk in that I won't see him again.”