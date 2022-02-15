Linlithgow group joins line-up for Britain in Bloom finals
Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow has been selected as a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Britain in Bloom finalist - in recognition of its tireless efforts to deliver environmental improvements in the area.
Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow will join 45 other groups from across the UK to compete across eight categories to be selected as the cleanest, greenest and most beautiful place in the UK. They are joined by North Berwick in Bloom as Scotland’s two representatives.
Ron Smith, Convenor of Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow, said, “We will be delighted to showcase all our floral displays, public art, environmental work and community involvement to the Britain in Bloom judges when they visit this summer, especially as we will be one of only two finalists representing Scotland.
"This year, we have been promised more help from West Lothian Council and we feel confident that the whole community will be very much behind our entry.”
Now in its 58th year, the nationwide competition pits areas against one another across a range of criteria including horticultural know-how, community engagement and climate change adaptation. All entrants will be scored by a team of judges in August. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in October.
Beautiful Scotland, which is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), brings communities together to help “clean up and beautify the places that matter to them”.
Juliette Camburn, Community Projects Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are delighted that Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow has reached the 2022 RHS Britain in Bloom finals.
"This announcement provides another opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of groups across Scotland who all make a significant contribution towards helping to improve their local environments.
“Together with the RHS, we have supported the work of these communities to make the places they love – be it a city, town or village – clean, green and sustainable and it’s wonderful to see them compete at a UK level. We wish the Scottish finalists the very best of luck.”