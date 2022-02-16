Edinburgh weather: Locals urged to check on elderly neighbours as country braces for storms Dudley and Eunice

Age Scotland is calling on people to look out for older family members, friends and neighbours ahead of two named storms which are forecast to batter the country.

By Gary Flockhart
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:51 pm
Storms Dudley and Eunice are set to batter parts of the UK, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

Gusts of up to 90mph were predicted in parts, with an amber warning issued by the Met Office saying power cuts and transport disruption were expected later on Wednesday as Storm Dudley comes in.

That will be followed on Friday by Storm Eunice which could be even more damaging, with stronger winds than Dudley, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

The charity says older people in affected areas will be in need of extra support.

Age Scotland’s Chief Executive, Brian Sloan, said: “Previous storms have caused severe disruption to the lives of older people this year, with many finding themselves without power for days after storms Corrie and Malik.

“Storm Dudley will be the fourth big storm we’ve faced in as many months and, given the damage already caused, it’s important that steps are taken to prepare and protect as far as possible.“We’re encouraging everyone to take extra care this week, especially if planning to travel or be out and about, and consider limiting journeys to those necessary.“There are also simple steps we can all take to ensure no one feels they are facing this period alone. Bad weather may make it difficult for people to get out for essential shopping or medical appointments, so we’d urge everyone to check in on older family, friends and neighbours during this period to find out if they need any extra support.“By signing up to Scotland’s Priority Services Register if eligible, older people with extra communication, access or safety needs can help ensure they receive the support they need as a matter of urgency during power cuts or if there is an interruption to their electricity, gas or water supply.“However, this support can only go so far, and it is also our sincere hope that, as this bout of icy weather hits some areas of the country, older people do not feel reluctant to turn up their heating out of fear of rising energy bills.”

