Lorraine Kelly argues Queen Consort Camilla is ‘good for’ King Charles

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read

Lorraine Kelly has come to the defence of Queen Consort Camilla ahead of the Coronation.

The presenter, 63 from Glasgow, welcomed journalist Celia Walden and Dr Anna Whitlock onto her ITV daytime show to discuss several issues relating to the Royal Family.

This was followed by a discussion of the Netflix TV show ‘The Crown,’ during which Lorraine came to Camilla’s defence.

Lorraine Kelly poses with Queen Consort Camilla’s waxwork
Lorraine said she believes Camilla has been an amazing support to King Charles and that she would continue to be a steady force for him.

"But I think whatever you may think, clearly they love each other very much. You can see that there’s a love story,” Lorraine said.

"And she is so good for him. Because when he’s grumpy, she can sort of like say, behave!"

Lorraine said she believes Camilla has been an amazing support to King Charles and that she would continue to be a steady force for him

Lorraine was not the only one to come to Camilla’s defence during the programme. She was joined by Piers Morgan’s wife, Celia, who also showed her support for the Queen Consort.

"She’s had a lot of stuff thrown at her. I think we’re all grown ups so we understand that marriages don’t necessarily work out and then afterwards the best thing is, you make the best of everything, you try and stay close to the family which she has,” Celia said.

"She’s got her ex husband coming to the coronation, which is a lovely thing," she added.

Lorraine jumped in: "Talk about blended families! It’s a prime example, it really is."

The King’s Coronation will be held on 6 May, and Prince Harry has confirmed his attendance, although his wife, Meghan, will remain in the US with their children.

