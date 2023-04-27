Lorraine Kelly has come to the defence of Queen Consort Camilla ahead of the Coronation.

The presenter, 63 from Glasgow, welcomed journalist Celia Walden and Dr Anna Whitlock onto her ITV daytime show to discuss several issues relating to the Royal Family.

This was followed by a discussion of the Netflix TV show ‘The Crown,’ during which Lorraine came to Camilla’s defence.

Lorraine Kelly poses with Queen Consort Camilla’s waxwork

Lorraine said she believes Camilla has been an amazing support to King Charles and that she would continue to be a steady force for him.

"But I think whatever you may think, clearly they love each other very much. You can see that there’s a love story,” Lorraine said.

"And she is so good for him. Because when he’s grumpy, she can sort of like say, behave!"

Lorraine was not the only one to come to Camilla’s defence during the programme. She was joined by Piers Morgan’s wife, Celia, who also showed her support for the Queen Consort.

"She’s had a lot of stuff thrown at her. I think we’re all grown ups so we understand that marriages don’t necessarily work out and then afterwards the best thing is, you make the best of everything, you try and stay close to the family which she has,” Celia said.

"She’s got her ex husband coming to the coronation, which is a lovely thing," she added.

Lorraine jumped in: "Talk about blended families! It’s a prime example, it really is."