Lorraine Kelly has admitted that she believes the women who age the “best" are those who’ve had minimal or no cosmetic procedures.

The ITV daytime host, 63, from Glasgow, is this month’s Prima cover star and has spoken to the magazine about why feels like now is a fabulous time to be her age.

Speaking about being in her prime at 63, Lorraine said: “I think I was born at absolutely the right time: 1959. I had all the music of the 1970s and 1980s, I had fun in the 1990s.

“And I now get to be in this stage of life when I can wear and do whatever I like.”

Lorraine Kelly (ITV images)

She confessed that she is avoiding any sort of nips and tucks, saying: "I don’t mind that I’ve got wrinkles, or that I have signs of ageing, because it’s the way my face is supposed to be.”

"Of course, I want to look as good as I can but I don’t want to look like a boiled egg and as though I have no features!," she added.

Speaking about ageing gracefully, she said: “I think the women who age the best are the ones who haven’t had work done – or only the bare minimum.”

“Having surgery is like jazzing up your living room: you start by getting new curtains, then the carpet looks shabby, so you change that, and then the sofa doesn’t fit. Soon enough, you don’t recognise yourself any more,” she added.

Lorraine went on to praise world-renowned artist, Madonna, 64, for her career and accomplishments for the LGBT community. But then stated that you can’t see her features anymore, adding: “it makes no sense to me, she used to look so natural."

The Scottish TV host clarified that if someone gets procedures as a way to boost confidence then that’s great, but advises people to do their homework before taking drastic steps.

The mother-of-one entertains the nation with her interviews, every weekday morning on ITV, and her age has definitely not knocked her confidence.

Last week, Lorraine flirted up a storm with actor Regé-Jean Page, 34, who was there to discuss his upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.