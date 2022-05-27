After experiencing the Love Island Villa, famous couples from series were enlisted to help replicate the famous sculptures that represent the real-life romance seen on the show.

Fans can spot 2021 finalists, Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, mimic the famous Rodin’s Kiss outside the Tate Modern in London, while the show’s 2020 winners, Turley and Tapp, replicate the famous Glasgow statue.

Turley, from West Lothian, said: “We love reminiscing on our time in the Villa and the show will always have a special place in our heart as it brought us together as a couple.

“Since leaving the Villa, our relationship has only continued to grow and we’re happier than ever.

“Love Island is a show that has love at its heart and it’s great to help support the new series launch.”

Soares, who got together with Winter during the 2021 series, said: “Now we’ve come out the other side of the show, we are still as strong as ever.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter mimic the famous Rodin’s Kiss outside the Tate Modern in London.

“Not to mention that we’re super excited to see who’s heading to the Villa this season and see what surprises ITV2 have in store.

“Helping Love Island claim back love just made sense – the show brought us together, so we can’t wait to see more couples fall in love in this series.”

Bringing it all together is host Laura Whitmore, providing the UK with a stylish and modern take on the iconic Piccadilly Circus’ Eros Statue as a modern day cupid.

She said: “There’s no doubt that Love Island is the OG of dating shows.

Laura Whitmore as a modern day cupid.

“With the show coming back on screens in early June, we’re really owning love this summer by taking over some of the nation’s iconic statues – with me naturally replicating the Eros statue as cupid.

“It’s truly a season of love so stay tuned!”