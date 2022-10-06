The 28-year-old from Musselburgh appeared on the eighth series of the reality dating show – where he coupled up with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Paige Thorne, and Chyna Mills, but sadly did not find true love.

And now he is focusing on the other great love of his life, after working out. Jay will be hosting a podcast about money management, where he hopes to “demystify investments” with some celebrity friends.

He said: “I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity to appear on ITV2 over the summer, but my real passion is following the markets and helping clients increase their savings through investments.

Edinburgh Love Island 2022 star Jay Younger is launching a podcast (Instagram)

"A lot of people messaged me on social media to ask me to create more content around explaining investments, so this is perfect."

An investment analyst who studied economics at Heriot-Watt University, Jay will be ‘coupled up’ with content agency Connect Communications and their senior communications consultant Kim McAllister.

Kate will produce and co-host the podcast, which is called Class Assets, and supported by Aubrey Capital Management and Aston Martin Edinburgh.

Love Island star Jay Younger is an avid gym-goer (Instagram: @jayyounger_)

Jay said: “Working with Connect, and Kim in particular who’s a family friend, is so exciting, I’m buzzing for people to hear it.”

Class Assets is the latest podcast to launch with the content and creative agency, which is behind three series of space podcasts developed with the University of Edinburgh and many other shows including Emissions: Impossible? with UK Research and Innovation and On the Money with Schroders Personal Wealth.

Kim McAllister, of Connect, said: “The cool thing about working with Jay is that people already know and like him from his stint on TV – but I think they'll be surprised by the depth of his expertise in the investment industry. He's a seriously clever guy so it's an absolute pleasure to work with him and produce a podcast that's not only entertaining but enormously useful.