The most beautiful places in Scotland have been named by Time Out – and Edinburgh’s most historic area has taken the top spot.

On the travel guide’s list of the 10 most dazzling destinations in Scotland, No.1 was the Capital’s picture-postcard Old Town.

In its description of the area, Time Out says: “Hugging a sloping slab of craggy volcanic rock, Edinburgh’s Old Town is a magical mystery tour through Scottish urban history, stretching from Edinburgh Castle at the top of the Royal Mile down to Holyrood Palace at its foot.

The most beautiful places in Scotland have been named by Time Out – and Edinburgh’s Old Town has taken the top spot. Photo: Pixabay

“Among its warren of cobbled streets and narrow closes, wynds and terraces, you’ll discover traces of a subterranean city beneath a city, sudden sweeping views of the Auld Reekie skyline, and some classic hidden pubs”.

At number two on the list is Fingal’s Cave on the Inner Hebridean island of Staffa, with Crail Harbour on the coast of Fife’s East Neuk in third place.

In fourth spot is The Cairnwell Pass, which is described as “the highest main road in the UK and the southern gateway to the Cairngorms National Park”. Time Out said the drive up is “literally breathtaking”.

Fifth place went V&A Dundee, which Time Out says has “helped re-shape and revitalise the entire city’s entire waterfront and provides an inspiring glimpse of a Scotland that seizes its future as well as celebrates its past”.