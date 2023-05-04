Firstly, May the 4th be with you (cringe!). Star Wars Day has a become hugely popular in recent years, thanks to the growth of social media and Disney’s ownership of the franchise.

The date, chosen for the easy pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you”, has become a global event.

However, while Star Wars Day is celebrated across the planet, there are a number of links to both Scotland and Edinburgh.

For example, Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan Kenobi and Han Solo has been to Skye, not the Scottish island, but the fictional planet Skye.

Edinburgh’s biggest Star Wars link is that Angus MacInnes, the actor who played Gold Leader in the first Star Wars movie, lives happily in Joppa.

Angus, originally from Canada, played Jon ‘Dutch’ Vander, the leader of Gold Squadron, part of the rebel attack which successfully destroyed the Death Star in Episode IV: A New Hope. Angus also founded Mamma’s restaurant in the Grassmarket with wife Kate.

Mamma’s celebrated 30 years with a Star Wars themed birthday party. Pizzas included: Ham Solo, Cheese-3-PO, BBQ-D-2, Boba Feta and Darth Veggie.

The set of the Stars Wars: The Force Awakens underwent an emergency evacuation after the cast were smoked out by celebrity chef Tom Kitchin. Tom, who has restaurants at the Shore and Stockbridge, was cooking for Steve Jones and Lisa Snowdon ahead of the live Weekend Kitchen programme when he filled a neighbouring studio with smoke.

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant, provided the voice for a robot in two episodes of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, below?

Edinburgh illustrator Tanya Roberts provided art work for Star Wars: The Clone Wars comics.