Plans have been submitted for 650 new homes to be built on the site of the former Meadowbank Stadium.

The plans have been in development for the last six years, and the new design covers the land surrounding the new Meadowbank Sports Centre, which opened to the public in July last year. Developers have described the design as an “intensive, community-led” one which was “undertaken to allow important community input into the proposed site design”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process included nine public consultations, 12 sounding board workshops and a detailed presentation of the design at a planning hearing. The application states: "The redevelopment of Meadowbank Sport Centre and the surrounding land has been in the planning system since 2016. A community led effort from public stakeholders, City of Edinburgh Council, local residents, Elected Members and various design teams has resulted in a newly completed, state-of-the-art sports facility and an approved masterplan on the verge of delivering over 650 new homes.”

Meadowbank: Plans submitted for 650 new homes in Edinburgh on site of former stadium