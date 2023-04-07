News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
39 minutes ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
1 hour ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
1 hour ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
4 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

Meadowbank: Plans submitted for 650 new homes in Edinburgh on site of former stadium

New plans have been submitted to the council for 650 new homes in Edinburgh.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST

Plans have been submitted for 650 new homes to be built on the site of the former Meadowbank Stadium.

The plans have been in development for the last six years, and the new design covers the land surrounding the new Meadowbank Sports Centre, which opened to the public in July last year. Developers have described the design as an “intensive, community-led” one which was “undertaken to allow important community input into the proposed site design”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The process included nine public consultations, 12 sounding board workshops and a detailed presentation of the design at a planning hearing. The application states: "The redevelopment of Meadowbank Sport Centre and the surrounding land has been in the planning system since 2016. A community led effort from public stakeholders, City of Edinburgh Council, local residents, Elected Members and various design teams has resulted in a newly completed, state-of-the-art sports facility and an approved masterplan on the verge of delivering over 650 new homes.”

Meadowbank: Plans submitted for 650 new homes in Edinburgh on site of former stadiumMeadowbank: Plans submitted for 650 new homes in Edinburgh on site of former stadium
Meadowbank: Plans submitted for 650 new homes in Edinburgh on site of former stadium
Most Popular

Meadowbank Stadium, which included a synthetic pitches, a velodrome and a running track, previously stood in the site where the homes could be built. It was originally built to host the 1970 Commonwealth Games. The planning application documents can be viewed on the Edinburgh City Council website.

Edinburgh's Narcissus Flowers shop in Broughton Street announces sudden closure with staff made redundant

EdinburghCity Council