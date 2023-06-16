News you can trust since 1873
Missing man David Cosgrove: Police appeal to find Fife man last seen in Bonnyrigg

Police are concerned for the missing man who was last seen in Midlothian.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST
David Cosgrove was last seen on Thursday June, 15David Cosgrove was last seen on Thursday June, 15
David Cosgrove was last seen on Thursday June, 15

An urgent search has been launched for a missing man from Fife who was last seen in Midlothian.

David Cosgrove from Dalgety Bay was last seen at about 7pm on Thursday, June 15, in Bonnyrigg. However police said the 48-year-old’s vehicle, a black Kia Sportage, has since been traced near to the sailing club at Dalgety Bay. David is described as being white Scottish, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build with short dark/grey hair.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a grey top and a fleece, police said. He was possibly carrying a holdall.

Inspector Cheryl Young from Dalgety Bay police station said: “We are concerned for David’s welfare and have a number of police resources out looking to trace him. I’d ask anyone who may have seen David, or a man matching his description, to report any sighting to police immediately.” Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0231 of 16 June 2023.

Related topics:PoliceMidlothianFifeDalgety BayBonnyrigg