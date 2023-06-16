David Cosgrove was last seen on Thursday June, 15

An urgent search has been launched for a missing man from Fife who was last seen in Midlothian.

David Cosgrove from Dalgety Bay was last seen at about 7pm on Thursday, June 15, in Bonnyrigg. However police said the 48-year-old’s vehicle, a black Kia Sportage, has since been traced near to the sailing club at Dalgety Bay. David is described as being white Scottish, around 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build with short dark/grey hair.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a grey top and a fleece, police said. He was possibly carrying a holdall.