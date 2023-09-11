Missing teenager, 13, from Fife last seen in Edinburgh as Police launch appeal

She was last seen with friends in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a Fife teenager missing for four days who was last seen in Edinburgh.

Brooke Lynch, 13, has been missing from Kirkcaldy since September 7. She was seen in Edinburgh in the company of friends over the weekend.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.