News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Edinburgh missing: Missing man Liam Harrison is found

Liam Harrison has been traced.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 09:43 BST

Edinburgh man Liam Harrison has been traced, Police said.

Officers had launched an urgent search for Liam Harrison, 35, who had not been in touch with friends or family since 10.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

Police issued a statement on Wednesday morning confirming that Liam has been traced and thanked the public for their help.

A spokesperson said: “Following enquiries to trace Liam Harrison, who was last seen in Edinburgh on Sunday, 20 August, 2023, we can confirm Liam is no longer a missing person and there are no concerns for his wellbeing. We'd like to thank the public for their assistance.”

Edinburgh charity blasts ‘disgusting’ theft of furniture as recovery facility set to reopen

Related topics:EdinburghPolice