Edinburgh missing: Missing man Liam Harrison is found
Liam Harrison has been traced.
Officers had launched an urgent search for Liam Harrison, 35, who had not been in touch with friends or family since 10.30pm on Sunday, August 20.
Police issued a statement on Wednesday morning confirming that Liam has been traced and thanked the public for their help.
A spokesperson said: “Following enquiries to trace Liam Harrison, who was last seen in Edinburgh on Sunday, 20 August, 2023, we can confirm Liam is no longer a missing person and there are no concerns for his wellbeing. We'd like to thank the public for their assistance.”