Missing West Lothian 14-year-old girl Eva Brown found safe and well after week-long police search
Police appealed last week for help to trace missing teenager Eva Brown, who was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh on Friday, August 9. She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow but had not been in contact since Sunday, August 11.
Police criticised misinformation on social media saying that Eva had been found, and they later released CCTV images of Eva at a bus station in Aberdeen.
Confirming on Saturday evening that the West Lothian teenager had now been found, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that 14-year-old Eva Brown, who had been reported missing from the West Lothian area, has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”