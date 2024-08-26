Missing West Lothian 14-year-old girl Eva Brown found safe and well after week-long police search

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 20:18 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 13:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 14-year-girl from West Lothian who was reported missing for more than a week was found safe and well at the weekend.

Police appealed last week for help to trace missing teenager Eva Brown, who was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh on Friday, August 9. She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow but had not been in contact since Sunday, August 11.

Police criticised misinformation on social media saying that Eva had been found, and they later released CCTV images of Eva at a bus station in Aberdeen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police appealed for the public’s help to trace Eva Brown, 14, from West Lothian.Police appealed for the public’s help to trace Eva Brown, 14, from West Lothian.
Police appealed for the public’s help to trace Eva Brown, 14, from West Lothian. | Police Scotland

Confirming on Saturday evening that the West Lothian teenager had now been found, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that 14-year-old Eva Brown, who had been reported missing from the West Lothian area, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Related topics:West LothianPolice