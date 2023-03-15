News you can trust since 1873
Mother's Day Edinburgh: 7 alternative ideas for Mother's Day in Edinburgh, from axe throwing to ghost tours

Fancy treating mum, but looking for something a bit different – we have you covered.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Mother’s Day is on the horizon and cue the scramble to get something special planned. Here are some ideas that are slightly outside the norm of afternoon tea to try in Edinburgh this Sunday, March 19 .

The Capital is packed full of amazing art galleries, including the National Gallery of Scotland (pictured), Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art and the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. A lot of them are free too!

1. Art Gallery

The Capital is packed full of amazing art galleries, including the National Gallery of Scotland (pictured), Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art and the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. A lot of them are free too!

Edinburgh has a few places to let off steam and throw a few axes, including Black Axe Throwing and Boom Battle Bar in the Omni Centre.

2. Axe Throwing

Edinburgh has a few places to let off steam and throw a few axes, including Black Axe Throwing and Boom Battle Bar in the Omni Centre.

OK, this one is certainly weather dependent, but the Botanics makes for a stunning day out.

3. Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

OK, this one is certainly weather dependent, but the Botanics makes for a stunning day out.

Edinburgh has a large variety of spas to relax and chill out in, including Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian and the Sleeping Beauty Spa in the Radisson Blu Hotel. All mum's deserve a treat!

4. Spa Day

Edinburgh has a large variety of spas to relax and chill out in, including Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian and the Sleeping Beauty Spa in the Radisson Blu Hotel. All mum's deserve a treat!

