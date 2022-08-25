Musselburgh Gold Cup seeks superheroes for family race day

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proving that racing isn’t just for the adults, the whole family is invited to embrace Superheroes Day with entertainment celebrating some of Marvel and DC’s most daring characters – from Batman and Spiderman to Captain America and Bumblebee.

Taking place on Sunday, September 11 and marking the last of The Sensational 7 Series of the year, the event invites youngsters to dress up as their favourite superhero or character in costume for a day at the races filled with family fun.

Children 17 years and under are admitted free, when accompanied by a paying adult, and can enjoy the Clip Clop kids zone with children’s rides, a kids disco and superhero shows.

Little superheroes can attend the family fun day for free.

Alongside all the family fun, the East Lothian track is hosting an afternoon of top-quality racing.

The Musselburgh Gold Cup over two miles, is one of the three feature races carrying £25,000 in prize money.

Aisling Johnston, commercial manager at Musselburgh Racecourse said: “We’ve had a fantastic summer season and we want to go out on a high, with an event that brings together the whole family for a spectacular finale. We can’t wait. Bring on the invasion of the superheroes, we’re ready for them!”

Tickets for The Musselburgh Gold Cup Family Raceday are now on sale. Visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/tickets/afternoon-meeting-11-09-22.