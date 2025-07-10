Families with loved ones at two Edinburgh care homes are ‘devasted’ after learning they could both close as early as October.

On Monday, June 30, the Salvation Army announced that a ‘formal consultation’ would begin regarding ‘the possible closure’ of five of its homes, including two Edinburgh care homes, Davidson House and Eagle Lodge.

Marion Cochrane, whose 91-year-old mother is a resident at Eagle Lodge Care Home on Ferry Road, said a number of residents have been there for more than a decade and now many families have been left in limbo following the announcement.

Speaking to the Evening News, Marion said: “My mum is really happy there, she knows all the staff, gets about on her own, there’s a lovely wee garden at the back, all that kind of stuff, so it would be a real shame to move her and I do think that if they move some of the residents in there they are signing a death warrant for these people.”

Marion Cochrane with her mum Fay Carrie | submitted

Marion’s mum, Fay Carrie, moved into Eagle Lodge in May last year after being diagnosed with vascular dementia. Her family looked at several care homes before deciding the Ferry Road residence was the best place for her.

Marion said: “Eagle Lodge is quite a family orientated care home, it has a nice family vibe about it, the staff are friendly and you know your loved one is going to be well looked after.

“There are people that have lived there for over 10 years, and some of them don’t have families to fight for them. It's really sad that the Salvation Army are not taking into consideration that several residents have been there a long time and now that's getting ripped away from them.”

The Salvation Army, which runs 11 care homes in the UK, issued a statement on July 1 revealing the charity would ‘transition from providing residential care for older people to grow its community-based support model.’

It added ‘work is underway to actively explore transferring six care homes to alternative providers…however a formal consultation is due to begin on the possible closure of the remaining care homes’.

Marion, along with every other family with relatives at Salvation Army care homes, first learned about the plans during an online meeting last week. She has since asked the Salvation Army to provide details about the consultation period but ‘is getting nowhere’.

Marion said: “Everyone on the call was muted so we could only listen to the announcement. Everybody was devastated. Questions were being submitted in the online chat and they were coming in thick and fast but they didn’t answer all the questions and I think that frustrated a lot of people.

“But I think they've made up their mind and they will sell the care homes because they can probably make a huge amount of money by knocking it down and building on the land. They talk about the importance of values at these meetings, but as far as everyone's concerned, their values at this moment in time are all about money.”

Residents from the Eagle Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh | Submitted

Glenda Roberts, the Salvation Army’s director of older people's services, said in an onlone statement that Salvation Army care homes ‘do not have the specialised clinical expertise required by an ageing population’ and the ‘buildings would also require significant modernisation’.

Ms Roberts added: “Taking action now will allow us to reach more people in the future but we know how difficult residents and our staff will find this news. Our immediate focus is on our current residents, their loved ones and of course our staff while we make this change. Following the consultation, if a home does close, our focus will be to settle every single resident into new accommodation with the support of our partners.”

Marion said: “We have started a petition which has over 1,200 signatures now and we're all doing as much as we can to try and bring this to the forefront of the Salvation Army's mind, but so far it seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

“I sat my mum down on Monday and told her that we think that the care home could close in October but we are looking at trying to find her other places. She was obviously upset by it all and they just go angry saying ‘it's all about money isn't it?’ They're not caring about the old people.’ And I said basically mum that's it in a nutshell.”

And because Fay is not privately funded, the news means the family have been left in limbo as they are unable to register her at a different home until the Salvation Army informs social services.

Marion said: “I’ve contacted other care homes to see if there is space for my mum, but when I phone round they tell me they can't do anything until they hear from social services, but the Salvation Army hasn't reached out to social services yet to tell them that this care home could be closing.

“The consultation period that they gave us would be starting in September for closure in October. I don't know if that's when they tell social services but right now 55 people will need to find new care homes, and with other homes closing recently, I don't know where they're going to go.”

The Salvation Army has been approached for comment.