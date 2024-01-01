News you can trust since 1873
New Year baby: Little Forest becomes first baby born in Edinburgh on New Year's Day 2024

Meet Forest, the first baby to be born at the Royal Infirmary on 1, January.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:50 GMT
Two Edinburgh parents welcomed in the New Year with a very special new arrival to their family.

Baby Forest Young was first footing when he was born in Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 4.32am.

Forest was born to proud parents, Kayleigh, 26 and Craig Young, 26, from Edinburgh. He tipped the scales at 8lb 14oz.

Forest Young was born at 4.32am on New Years Day Photo: Lisa FergusonForest Young was born at 4.32am on New Years Day Photo: Lisa Ferguson
Forest Young was born at 4.32am on New Years Day Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Craig said: "It is a lovely start to the New Year and we are both delighted. Kayleigh is obviously a bit tired, but she and Forest are doing really well.

"We like being outdoors and we wanted to give Forest a name that meant something to us."

