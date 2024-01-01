Meet Forest, the first baby to be born at the Royal Infirmary on 1, January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Edinburgh parents welcomed in the New Year with a very special new arrival to their family.

Baby Forest Young was first footing when he was born in Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 4.32am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forest was born to proud parents, Kayleigh, 26 and Craig Young, 26, from Edinburgh. He tipped the scales at 8lb 14oz.

Forest Young was born at 4.32am on New Years Day Photo: Lisa Ferguson

Craig said: "It is a lovely start to the New Year and we are both delighted. Kayleigh is obviously a bit tired, but she and Forest are doing really well.