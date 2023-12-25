Christmas baby: Little Lexi becomes the first baby born in Edinburgh on Christmas Day 2023

Say hello to Christmas baby Lexi, Santa's special delivery on December 25

Two Edinburgh parents were given the Christmas gift of their dreams today – as they welcomed a precious baby girl into the world.

At just 12.59am on Christmas Day, little baby Lexi was born to mum Marissa McLean, 31, and Kevin Lothian, 33, from Edinburgh.

Born 7lb 8oz, Lexi arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Baby Lexi, pictured here with her mother Marissa McLean, 31, was the first baby born on Christmas Day at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

In St John’s Hospital in Livingston, 35-year-old Claire Gray and her partner Kyle, 36, welcomed a baby girl.

The pair, from Bathgate, West Lothian, are still deciding on a name for the little one, who was born just after 7am and weighed eight and a half pounds.

Meanwhile, along the M8, Lauren Haddock and Jordan Hamill may have welcomed the first Christmas baby in Scotland, when their son Finley was born at 12.33 am at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.