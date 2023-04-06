Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has pulled out of a climate change event on Thursday evening as police continue to investigate her husband in a probe into the SNP's finances.

Ms Sturgeon had been due to take part in a conversation with Mexican diplomat Patricia Espinosa, former chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at Edinburgh Science Festival.

An Edinburgh Science spokeswoman said: "While Nicola Sturgeon MSP is no longer attending our Climate of Change event, we are thrilled to be welcoming MSP Mairi McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, who will join ambassador Patricia Espinosa for this vital conversation.

"The Edinburgh Science Festival has been proudly programming events such as these which highlight and inspire people of all ages and all backgrounds to action on our climate emergency for many years.

"We look forward to welcoming our audiences to this insightful and inspiring discussion."

