As reported in the Evening News, TobyKeith emerged as the oldest living dog in the world after Guinness World Records confirmed the feat.

He was born on January 9, 2001, and turned 21 years and 66 days old on March 16 this year.

TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore, adopted him when he was just a few months old, after picking from an animal shelter.

Speaking to the Guinness World Records, she said: “I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer.

“I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan chihuahua.

They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith.”

Now, TobyKeith’s owner has revealed his secrets.

Gisela reckons the secret of keeping animals alive for so long is to treat them with respect – just like they are part of the family.

She said: “I have always loved animals since I was a baby. When I moved to Florida I started volunteering at our local animal shelter.

“I did that for 20 plus years. I've been very lucky with all animals.

“I homed 15 dogs and I fostered 150 dogs. They come to my house and I take care of them for two or three months and I find them homes.

“Many of my dogs have lived to be 16 years old. I always tell people that these little animals – you need to treat them like members of the family.

“I treat them like they were my children. I'm careful with their food and take them outside for fresh air regularly."