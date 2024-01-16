He was getting help to exit a plane when he plunged 6ft from a lift onto the tarmac.

A pensioner has died after falling from an assistance lift at Edinburgh Airport.

The man, aged 81, was getting support to exit a plane on November 28 when he fell six feet from the lift onto the tarmac below.

He had requested special assistance to disembark the aircraft. Staff helped him off the plane using specialist equipment known as an Ambulift, which is a truck with a hydraulic lift on the back, reports the Daily Record.

It’s understood that he was trying to pass his bag to a worker when a gate on the lift gave way and he tumbled from the platform. He was rushed to hospital after suffering a severe head injury. The man remained in a critical condition for days before passing away on 7 December.

A source at the airport told the newspaper: “He leaned over so the worker could take his bag and put it on the buggy which was going to take them into the terminal. But when he leaned on the gate it gave way and he fell to the ground. His wife was there. It was shocking for everyone who saw it. They rushed him to hospital as it was a really bad injury.

"He was in a bad way for a number of days but he sadly passed away just before Christmas. Questions are now being asked as to how something as devastating as this could happen.

"It's the cruellest of ironies. He had requested assistance to help him off the aircraft because he wanted to be safe and ensure nothing happened to him, but it's ended up costing him his life."

His death is now being investigated by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of the death of an 81-year-old man within Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday, 7 December, 2023 following a fall at Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday, 28 November, 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“The Health and Safety Executive have been advised.”