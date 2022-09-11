The council is inviting people to sign a physical book of condolence now available at four locations across the city from Sunday (11 September).

Condolences can be left at the Central library on George IV bridge, North East Hub and Craigmillar Library on Niddrie Mains Road, South East Locality Office on Captains Road and North West Locality office, West Pilton.

From Monday (12 September) people can also sign a book at South West Locality office, Wester Hailes.

Floral tributes are left for the late Queen Elizabeth II on September 11, 2022 (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Messages of condolence can also be left online at the Edinburgh City council website.

More than 900 messages have been posted so far, with many expressing sadness at the Queen's passing.

Dale Graham wrote: "Thank you for your years of service, your wisdom and your grace. An incredible lady, who has truly seen it all. Rest in peace, be with those you love. Family Graham, Edinburgh xxxx”

Naseem Aslam said: “Not only has the Queen died but she has also taken a part of everyone’s heart with her. May you rest in peace you have done us proud. You will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

While Carolyn Wilson wrote: “You gave your life tirelessly to the commonwealth and for that I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are now at peace, and together with Philip you can rest together.”

Lynda Gage said: “Such an overwhelming loss to her people. A humble, caring person with charisma, humour and integrity. Queen Elizabeth II served her country, but she loved the people. REST IN PEACE.”

And Pauline Weddell said: “RIP Your Majesty. You held true to your word on giving a life of service to your nation - we will all remember you fondly. We are forever in your debt.”

Lord Lieutenant Robert Aldridge said: "The news of Her Majesty The Queen’s passing has been met with great sadness around the world and has been greeted with an outpouring of emotion that reflects how highly regarded she was at home and abroad.

“I’m preparing to warmly welcome King Charles and Royal family members and of course to express deepest sympathy on behalf of the city.

“The next few days will be truly historic for Edinburgh, with tens of thousands of people descending to pay their respects and millions more across the world tuning into the broadcast coverage.

“I believe Scotland can take real pride that Her Majesty cherished her time here and now the eyes of the world will be upon the Capital as we unite in national mourning and herald our new King.

“This is a time for our communities to stand together and for people to reflect on our shared history. The outpouring of grief from citizens and visitors is touching and demonstrates the special relationship the city shared with the Queen.