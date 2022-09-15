Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The city council is inviting residents and visitors to attend and pay their final respects to Her Majesty. Entry will be free and unticketed.

The funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday (September 19) is scheduled to begin at 11am, but the screen in Holyrood Park will show the BBC’s full coverage from 8am until 5pm.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, who is also Lord Lieutenant, will travel to London to represent Edinburgh at the state funeral.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “This screening represents an opportunity for us all to come together and pay our final respects to the Queen. We all share in the nation’s, and indeed the world’s, grief at the loss of our longest serving monarch. As Her Majesty’s funeral takes place in London, we’re proud to be joining in with screenings and services in towns and cities across the United Kingdom.

“I can think of no more fitting venue for Monday’s screening – in the Queen’s own park on the doorstep of her beloved Palace of Holyroodhouse – and I hope people of all ages will take this opportunity to say their final farewell to Her Majesty.”

He said the city could take immense pride in the role it had played in the ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing. “I want to thank the many council colleagues, partners and volunteers, who each played such a big part in delivering them so gracefully and flawlessly. And to the people of Edinburgh for turning out in their thousands to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London will be screened at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh (PA/Getty)

“I have no doubt these past few days will be remembered for how brightly Scotland’s capital shone as an example of respect, pride, and professionalism to the world.”

Those wishing to attend the screening are being advised to plan ahead, dress for the weather, and bring plenty of water. There will be no seats, so people are advised to take blankets or chairs. Toilet facilities will be available. Extra litter bins will be in place and BBQs will not be permitted.