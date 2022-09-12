News you can trust since 1873
A host of famous faces including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Liz Truss were in attendance at Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth III.
Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh: 19 poignant pictures as Liz Truss and Nicola Sturgeon join King Charles III for Queen’s thanksgiving service

King Charles III led the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when it travelled to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 12th September 2022, 6:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:26 pm

The Queen was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, attended a service of thanksgiving for her life.

After the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin arrived at St Giles, a service of prayer and reflection took place.

The coffin was lifted out of the hearse and brought into the place of worship, with the King, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, and the Earl and the Countess of Wessex walking behind.

As the coffin made its way through the cathedral, the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee.

In attendance at the ceremony were Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister Liz Truss and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, among others.

Take a look through our picture gallery below.

1. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after greeting King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived at Edinburgh Airport.

Photo: Robert Perry

Photo Sales

2. Liz Truss

Prime Minister Liz Truss before the start of the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales

3. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales

4. John Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney (centre) arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Charles IIIElizabeth IILiz TrussNicola SturgeonQueen
