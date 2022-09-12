The Queen was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, attended a service of thanksgiving for her life.

After the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin arrived at St Giles, a service of prayer and reflection took place.

The coffin was lifted out of the hearse and brought into the place of worship, with the King, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, and the Earl and the Countess of Wessex walking behind.

As the coffin made its way through the cathedral, the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee.

In attendance at the ceremony were Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister Liz Truss and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, among others.

Take a look through our picture gallery below.

1. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after greeting King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived at Edinburgh Airport.

2. Liz Truss Prime Minister Liz Truss before the start of the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

3. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack Scottish Secretary Alister Jack during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

4. John Swinney Deputy First Minister John Swinney (centre) arrives at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for Queen Elizabeth II.