Queen Elizabeth II: Edinburgh road closures and traffic disruptions as Queen’s coffin travels from Balmoral to Capital
Locals have been warned to expect ‘significant disruption’ in the coming days as the body of Queen Elizabeth II is moved to Edinburgh from Balmoral – and a number of major roads in the Capital have already closed.
Under Operation Unicorn, the plan for if the Queen passed in Scotland, her coffin will be taken to the Holyroodhouse by car on Sunday.
Following the 96-year-old monarch’s death on Thursday (September 8), a procession is now expected along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral on Monday (September 12), and the public may get the chance to file past the Queen’s coffin at a mini lying in state at the Capital church.
Members of the royal family are then expected to hold a poignant vigil around the Queen’s coffin at St Giles.
It is expected that thousands of people will flock to Edinburgh to pay their respects, and City of Edinburgh Council have shared a list of roads that will be shut off – among them the High Street at Cockburn Street and George IV Bridge.
The council also stated that "further closures are expected in the coming days."
Full list of Edinburgh road closures for Queen’s procession
- Abbey Mount at Regent Road
- Abbeyhill at Abbey Lane
- Abbeyhill at Abbeyhill Crescent
- Blackfriars Street
- Calton Road at Abbeyhill Crescent
- Calton Road at Leith Street – local access only
- Canongate at St Mary Street and Jeffrey Street
- Carrington Road at Crewe Road South
- Carrington Road at East Fettes Avenue
- Castle Terrace
- Castlehill
- Chambers Street
- East Market Street at junction with Jeffrey Street
- Fettes Avenue
- High Street at Cockburn Street
- High Street at George IV and The Mound
- Holyrood Park entrance at Meadowbank Terrace
- Johnston Terrace
- Lawnmarket
- New Street, south of the entrance to Waverley car park
- Nicolson Street at West Nicholson Street: road closed northbound only. Local access provided to Blair Street
- Niddry Street