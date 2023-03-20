Clockwise from left: The treasured plaque to Rangers fan Ian Cockburn. Jayne Cockburn with her late father Ian and brother John Cockburn; Jane with John at Tranent Cemetery, East Lothian

A Rangers-daft family who were left devastated after a thief stole a treasured plaque from a graveside are celebrating after an apparent change of heart. Jayne Cockburn discovered the memorial stone dedicated to her late father Ian had been taken from his grave at Tranent Cemetery in East Lothian in February this year.

The 38-year-old said she and relatives had been left “sad and angry” at the cruel theft of the plaque, which features the Ibrox club’s badge along with the words ‘Simply The Best’. The family have now been left stunned after discovering the stolen memento was returned to the spot where it was taken from last week. And the repentant thief has not only brought the plaque back but they have fixed the damage the stone suffered before it was stolen.

Jayne, from Hawick, said: “I’ve no idea when it was returned. My dad’s cousin was in the cemetery at another family member’s grave and noticed it was there. The plaque was actually broken in half when taken. It’s now returned fixed and fixed onto a slab. We are going down to get it cemented into the ground so it can’t be taken again.

“Maybe someone has taken it and fixed it for themselves then realised it’s all over the papers so decided to return it – or it has been taken and fixed then returned as a good gesture to us. We are just so happy it’s back though. We never thought we would ever see it again.”

Jayne said her Rangers supporting dad Ian lived in Hawick but spent much of his time in East Lothian where his parents had lived. She said he wished to be buried at Tranent Cemetery next to his son, also named Ian, who died when he was young. Ian, 71, died after a heart attack in June 2018 and regularly attended Rangers matches with his son John, who organised the plaque following his father’s death.

Jayne said: “The Rangers plaque was laid by my brother. The connection with Rangers is purely a father and son bond who share an interest in the football club and team. They attended games together in dad's better and healthier years and had a bond over football. My brother was particularly upset about it just vanishing into thin air.”

