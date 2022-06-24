Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins cue up for Edinburgh event as Meadowbank Sports Centre hosts snooker’s Scottish Open

The world ranking event will run from November 28 to December 4 and will be staged at Meadowbank Sports Centre – marking the first professional snooker event in Edinburgh since 2003.

Welcoming the news, Scotland’s four-time World Snooker Championship winner John Higgins said: “It’s brilliant news for the Scottish players as we have really missed the chance to play in our home tournament over the last couple of years.

I think there’s a lot of support for snooker and a lot of people playing the game in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh is sure to go snooker loopy when the superstars of the green baize descend on the Capital for the Scottish Open later this year.

“I would love to win it in front of my own fans.”

The top 16 seeded players will all compete at the venue – and that could include the likes of Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, defending champion Luca Brecel and World Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday June 27 with a special opening offer of 20% off tickets for the first four days of the event from November 28 to December 1.

In all there will be over 70 players in the field, with all tour players outside the top 16 to go through a qualifying round, to be staged in October.

WST Chairman Steve Dawson said: “We know how disappointed the Scottish fans and players were to miss out on a tournament in their homeland last year, so we are extremely pleased to move the event to Edinburgh this time.

“It’s a new venue for this superb event and we’re excited about bringing snooker to this top-class facility in the Scottish capital.

“There is such a rich history of great snooker players from Scotland and we know the fans love our sport.”

Donald Goldsmith, Manager at the new Meadowbank Sports Centre, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the Scottish Open at the newly refurbished Meadowbank Sports Centre. Meadowbank has been an important part of Scotland’s sporting history for many years and our new Centre will build on this legacy.