The £47 milllion new centre, offering state-of-the-art community sports facilities, is built on the site of the original Meadowbank stadium which closed in December 2017, and will open on on Tuesday July 19.

Sports clubs in the Capital had been voicing frustration at the uncertainty over when they could get into the centre after the council initially suggested it would open for the start of the school holidays but had then failed to name an official opening date.

The new July 19 date is two and a half weeks into the holidays – schools break up on Friday July 1 and go back on Wednesday August 17.

Announcing the date, council leader Cammy Day said: “I’m delighted that we can now confirm when the doors for this fantastic new venue will open to the public. Meadowbank, I believe is one of the country’s top community sports centres, and features some of the most state-of-the-art fitness facilities in Britain. I very much look forward to seeing it bustling with sporting activity through the wide range of activities and classes.

“Participation and accessibility are at the heart of the centre and the huge physical, mental and social benefits Meadowbank will bring to generations of local people simply can’t be overestimated. Bright welcoming spaces are flooded with natural light, providing welcoming and versatile halls, where a real variety of sports and activities will take place. Meadowbank has been an important part of Scotland’s sporting history for many years and I’m sure the new centre will build on this legacy.”

The new venue has two multi-sport halls with seating, a gym with triple the number of exercise stations and three large fitness studios, as well as an outdoor eight-lane athletics track with a 499-seat stand, outdoor throwing and jumps areas and a 60m six-lane indoor athletics track and jumps space. There are also two squash courts, a combat studio for martial arts, a boxing gym, cafe and meeting rooms.

The new Meadowbank sports centre has cost £47 million.

Edinburgh Leisure chief executive June Peebles said: “I’m delighted that the finishing line is in sight, and we are finally able to announce the opening of this new flagship venue. It’s been a long time coming but I promise you it will have been worth the wait.

“The forthcoming weeks before we open, will see Donald Goldsmith, the manager at Meadowbank, and his team getting the venue cleaned, prepped and ready for our public opening, including an extensive staff training programme to ensure that when the public walk through our doors for the first time that they get the Edinburgh Leisure welcome we are renowned for.

“The new Meadowbank will pick up where the old Meadowbank left off, providing countless opportunities for generations to come to participate in an extensive range of activities. New memories will be created, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Edinburgh and beyond, into the new venue. This multi-million-pound investment will provide countless opportunities for Edinburgh citizens to be active and will undoubtedly contribute to the wellbeing of our city.”