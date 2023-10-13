Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Mail is looking to hire more than 290 temporary workers to help sort the Christmas post at its Edinburgh Mail Centre.

Temporary positions across a variety of shifts will be available from late October through to early January 2024 at the centre located on Cultins Road.

The period for the additional temporary work includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday but will be at its peak in December. Competitive pay and flexible working across a range of shifts are offered.

The company is encouraging applications from people looking to earn extra income for the festive season, inviting them to come and join the Royal Mail teams across the UK delivering Christmas to its customers. No previous experience is required. Contracts will run from late October through to early January 2024. The roles offer competitive pay rates and the opportunity for longer-term work.

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website for people to apply for the Christmas positions, https://christmasrecruitment.royalmailgroup.com/ or by emailing [email protected] or by calling the automated helpline on 0345 600 1785.

Grant McPherson, Chief Operating Officer Royal Mail, said: “We are pulling out all the stops to deliver Christmas for our customers. It’s our busiest time of the year and we know how important it is for people that we deliver letters and parcels on time. By planning ahead and hiring more people, vans and trucks, we are well-prepared to handle the expected increased festive mail and parcels and deliver the high standards of service our customers expect from Royal Mail.”

