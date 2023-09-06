The new post office will restore the vital service to the local community.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Post Office in Corstorphine is set to re-open at a new location, restoring services to the community after eight months.

The former St Johns Road branch will move to Day-Today Express, 37 Broomhall Drive and opens on Friday, 6 October at 1pm. The new branch which will be known as Broomhall Drive Post Office. The previous branch at 265 St John’s Road closed in January after the resignation of the previous postmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After serving the local community for 60 years it was forced to close it’s doors, following the takeover of RS McColls by Morrisons. Residents railed against the decision to close the vital service in the heart of their community.

The post office will reopen at new location

Locals and a councillor launched a campaign and petition in a bid to save it but Morrisons said the store had “no realistic prospect” of breaking even and was therefore unsustainable. At the Broomhall Drive store there will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store with opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.