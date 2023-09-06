News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh post office in Corstorphine's St Johns Road to reopen at Day-Today Express in Broomhall Drive

The new post office will restore the vital service to the local community.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
A Post Office in Corstorphine is set to re-open at a new location, restoring services to the community after eight months.

The former St Johns Road branch will move to Day-Today Express, 37 Broomhall Drive and opens on Friday, 6 October at 1pm. The new branch which will be known as Broomhall Drive Post Office. The previous branch at 265 St John’s Road closed in January after the resignation of the previous postmaster.

After serving the local community for 60 years it was forced to close it’s doors, following the takeover of RS McColls by Morrisons. Residents railed against the decision to close the vital service in the heart of their community.

The post office will reopen at new locationThe post office will reopen at new location
Locals and a councillor launched a campaign and petition in a bid to save it but Morrisons said the store had “no realistic prospect” of breaking even and was therefore unsustainable. At the Broomhall Drive store there will be a Post Office counter alongside the retail counter of the convenience store with opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Steven Simpson, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit. We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

